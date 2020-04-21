Coronavirus Lockdown: Thane Police perform 'aarti' of people flouting lockdown

Thane: Thane police have found a unique way to reach out to people flouting COVID-19 lockdown rules. On Tuesday, policemen were seen performing 'aarti' of people who were out on the streets for a morning walk.

#WATCH: Police perform 'aarti' of people who were out on the streets for morning walk amid #Coronaviruslockdown in Thane, today. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/aqHk6SFZom — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

During the 'aarti' by the police few young men were seen standing with bowed heads. A woman police officer was seen performing 'aarti' of the lockdown violators.

Another police officer at the site was seen explaining the consequences of moving outdoors during the pandemic.

The Centre had last week decided to extend lockdown till May 3.

