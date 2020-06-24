Search

Coronavirus Lockdown: Twitter user comes up with new phase for 'work from home'

Updated: Jun 25, 2020, 13:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

With work from home becoming a new normal, professionals from various sectors shared mixed responses about this practice

This picture has been used for representational purposes
This picture has been used for representational purposes

Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, several countries imposed complete or partial lockdown, which prompted offices to close down and make work from home arrangements for their employees. After months of lockdown, some countries are giving relaxations, but offices are yet to open and employees are still working from home.

Some say that this new practice helps them save hours of travel time and one can spend more time with the family with flexible working hours, while others feel that the challenges of working from home are myriad. The long working hours and coordination trouble are the major difficulties during remote working.

In a relatable post, a Twitter user Heather De-Quincy came up with a phrase for the new practice of ‘working from home’. De-Quincy tweeted, “I think we need to stop calling it 'working from home' and start calling it 'living at work'.

The tweet shared on Monday, managed to garner more than 167,900 likes and over 32,000 retweets. Users shared their qualms of working from home in the comments while some posted jokes about it. 

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted on the tweet:

How has your experience been about working from home?

