Coronavirus Lockdown: Twitter user comes up with new phase for 'work from home'

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, several countries imposed complete or partial lockdown, which prompted offices to close down and make work from home arrangements for their employees. After months of lockdown, some countries are giving relaxations, but offices are yet to open and employees are still working from home.

With work from home becoming a new normal, professionals from various sectors shared mixed responses about this practice.

Some say that this new practice helps them save hours of travel time and one can spend more time with the family with flexible working hours, while others feel that the challenges of working from home are myriad. The long working hours and coordination trouble are the major difficulties during remote working.



In a relatable post, a Twitter user Heather De-Quincy came up with a phrase for the new practice of ‘working from home’. De-Quincy tweeted, “I think we need to stop calling it 'working from home' and start calling it 'living at work'.

I think we need to stop calling it 'working from home' and start calling it 'living at work' — Heather De-Quincey (@H_DeQuincey) June 22, 2020

The tweet shared on Monday, managed to garner more than 167,900 likes and over 32,000 retweets. Users shared their qualms of working from home in the comments while some posted jokes about it.

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted on the tweet:

This is so accurate! There is no downtime, there is no break. Work is busier and more stressful now than it was when I had an office to go in to. — Lozza (@LKPMac) June 23, 2020

We could call it hosting your employer. — Pedro Svaetichin (@PedroSvaetichin) June 23, 2020

Nailed it. Work from home is like " yeah so we brought your time for the whole day and night, since you don't travel to work anymore, you are bound to be present online and over calls at all times" — #IStandWithJKRowling Gauri Deshmukh (@Always_Gauri) June 23, 2020

Not me girl! I know how to log the hell off! Email me after 6pm if you want to, but you’ll be talking to yourself! (Granted my supervisors are reasonable people and they have children so they get it; this doesn’t seem to be the case everywhere) — fag fraise (@frankyenvy) June 23, 2020

I felt this tweet. — Beth S. (@PolkaDotFoxTrot) June 23, 2020

Best tweet I've seen in months! — Andy Swain (@schwinks) June 23, 2020

I am all for it. — Didier Tory | ENG, FR (@DidierTory) June 23, 2020

I've submitted several HR complaints about my cat. She is a terribly disruptive co-worker. — Sam (@MrNastyGum) June 23, 2020

It's more appropriate. — Ogundele Victor (@vicshownero) June 23, 2020

I do not want to live at work anymore. I miss my swiveling chair. I miss tilting my head and staring at my colleague for no reason. I miss people watching. I miss everything! pic.twitter.com/Z93r44MhQS — Pondering Muse (@Pondering_Muse) June 23, 2020

I need this on my door to remind me pic.twitter.com/4m2gmje8Zs — Brad Robinson (@_BradRobinson_) June 23, 2020

Oh no I am so looking foward to gettin back to living at work! We have a lot of livin to catch up on! ðÂ¤ª — Karen Brackenridge (@KarenBrackenri2) June 23, 2020

How has your experience been about working from home?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news