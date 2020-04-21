Coronavirus Lockdown: Two men held for stepping out of their houses to shoot Tiktok video

Two men were arrested by the Dongri police on Saturday for allegedly stepping out of their houses to make a Tiktok video. The men, identified as Mohamed Hasan Yusuf Shaikh (24) and Asif Rashid Shaikh (19) were seen poking fun at the police in the video for which they were paraded in the Bhendi Bazar area, Indian Express reported.

According to the police, Shaikh is a resident of Pydhonie whereas Asif stays in Dongri. The police said that an informer forwarded the video to them. "The two accused have too many followers on Tiktok and the video had gone viral on social media as they had posted it on their Tiktok accounts," an officer said.

The police then tracked the men, using their Tiktok IDs and arrested them. They have been booked for flouting lockdown norms under relevant sections of the Epidemic Disease Act and for defamation under section 499 of the Indian Penal Code.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news