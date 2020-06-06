Coronavirus Lockdown: Zomato uses woman's suggestion to add 'human contact' on app's craving list

Even as the lockdown imposed by the government in the view of the Coronavirus outbreak is starting to get lifted in phases, people are still eagerly waiting to meet their friends and loved ones and spend quality time like they did before. A woman suggested food delivery giant Zomato to add an option for those living alone and craving for human contact that has sparked a conversation which is sure to make you laugh out loud.

Twitter user Surbhi Bagga tweeted tagging the food delivery giant, “Nice of @ZomatoIN to consider the needs of people living alone during these unprecedented times,” with an screenshot of the 'Lockdown Cravings' section where she edited one of its icons and replaced it with 'Human Contact.'

Nice of @ZomatoIN to consider the needs of people living alone during these unprecedented times pic.twitter.com/JxI8Qf6OrK — Surbhi Bagga (@SmallTalkPolice) June 3, 2020

Much to Bagga's surprise, Zomato responded to her tweet in a witty manner asking her to 'check the app' again.

check the app again ð https://t.co/fm5Thuct6w — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) June 5, 2020

In what seemed like just granting a customer's out-of-the-box request and an attempt to engage with a customer, the food delivery giant went a step ahead and creatively added a message with it.

Turns out, Zomato actually added an option in the Lockdown cravings section. So when you click on it, a message appears that would take an otherwise uninformed user by surprise.

The message urges their customers to maintain social distancing for a 'little longer' and to stay safe at home. This impressed Bagga as she shares a screenshot of the message tagging the food delivery giant and asks her followers to check the page.

Hahahhaha @ZomatoIN has come through! ðð» Go check out the app homepage today pic.twitter.com/GNqYZ4D0qM — Surbhi Bagga (@SmallTalkPolice) June 5, 2020

And she also received a message of gratitude by none other than the CEO of the company Deepender Goyal!

Thank you for the idea. :-) — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) June 5, 2020

What do you think about the post? Did Zomato's move impress you too?

