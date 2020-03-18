Search

Coronavirus: Mumbai Metro steps up sanitising activities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020, 21:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Buses, trains, railway stations and now the metro are been regularly scrubbed to maintain a clean and safe environment in Mumbai amid the scare of the pandemic

Picture/Mumbai Metro-Twitter
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, public transport in Mumbai is been sanitised to contain the spread of the pandemic. BEST buses, local trains, railway stations and now the metro are being regularly scrubbed to maintain a clean and safe environment in the city amid the scare of the pandemic.

BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade said that as a preventive measure, the BEST is appealing to its commuters against standee travel in its buses from tomorrow and requested to take social distancing seriously. He said they will study crowd patterns at bus depots tomorrow and accordingly arrange additional buses if required and that the bus depot managers had been given such powers.

Mumbai Metro has post pictures of their ticket windows, stations and trains being sanitised while being on service to the public on their official Twitter page, with the caption reading, '#SafeTravel for our valued commuters.'

The tweet ends with hashtags #MumbaiMetroOne #HaveANiceDay #COVID19.

The initiative by the Mumbai Metro became a hit with their followers, with many writing in the comments that they would like to see it continue even after the Coronavirus scare passes, alongwith more suggestions to tackle the pandemic.

What do you think about Mumbai's metro's initiatives?

