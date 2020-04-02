Coronavirus: Narendra Modi asks CMs to focus on testing, tracing, isolation, quarantine for next few weeks

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told chief ministers that to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine should remain the focus in the next few weeks.

Interacting with them through video conference, he said it is necessary to ensure the availability of separate and dedicated hospital facilities for COVID-19 patients.

Modi told the chief ministers that it is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure the staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends, an official statement said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates