Coronavirus: Now, brands ask people to take care with responsible messages

Updated: Mar 19, 2020, 16:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

With offices and governments, even brands are promoting themselves with messages encouraging the public to take basic hygiene measures and asking them to stay at home to steer clear from the deadly virus

Picture/Amul Coop-Twitter
The coronavirus outbreak has led to people, organisations and governments adopting certain measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.  While governments take measures in terms of public transport and asking organisations to provide professionals to work from home and shops to open on alternate days.

Now, even brands are promoting themselves with messages encouraging the public to take basic hygiene measures, maintain social distancing and asking them to stay at home to steer clear from the deadly virus.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Stay aware. Stay safe. Sanitize . . . #coronavirus #covid_19 #advisory

A post shared by Viacom18 (@viacom18) onMar 13, 2020 at 11:51pm PDT

