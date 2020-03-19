Coronavirus: Now, brands ask people to take care with responsible messages
With offices and governments, even brands are promoting themselves with messages encouraging the public to take basic hygiene measures and asking them to stay at home to steer clear from the deadly virus
The coronavirus outbreak has led to people, organisations and governments adopting certain measures to contain the spread of the pandemic. While governments take measures in terms of public transport and asking organisations to provide professionals to work from home and shops to open on alternate days.
Now, even brands are promoting themselves with messages encouraging the public to take basic hygiene measures, maintain social distancing and asking them to stay at home to steer clear from the deadly virus.
#Amul Topical: Precautions against the Coronavirus! pic.twitter.com/kdilfocb0f— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 3, 2020
March 4, 2020
A little caution today can give us a healthier tomorrow!— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) March 18, 2020
Maintain #SocialDistancing and stay safe. #Coronavirus #COVID19 #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/NlV2HREOxa
Stay aware. Stay safe. Sanitize . . . #coronavirus #covid_19 #advisory
