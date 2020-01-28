Coronavirus: 36-year-old resident of Tardeo becomes fourth patient to be quarantined

This image has been used for representational purposes only

One more person was quarantined for the Coronavirus at Kasturba Hospital on Sunday evening. Three others quarantined earlier have tested negative but none have been released.

A 36-year-old resident of Tardeo was the fourth patient to be quarantined. Civic officials said he complained of cough for the last five days and had a fever on Sunday. "The patient had travelled to Shangai and Guangzhou and returned to Mumbai via Hong Kong. His samples have been sent for analysis on Monday," said a senior health official.

