Coronavirus outbreak | Marked positions, home delivery: Here's what the police is doing to keep citizens safe

Soon after the PM put the country in a 21-day lockdown amid the Coronavirus pandemic, citizens rushed to the market in hordes. The onus to make people follow social distancing has fallen on the police. From home delivery to marking positions for customers, here is what cops all over the city are doing to keep citizens safe."

Jogeshwari and Malad

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ankit Goyal, heading the city's Zone X that consists densely populated areas like Malad and Jogeshwari decided to adopt different methods for each area. In the slums and colonies of Jogeshwari, police marked positions at a distance of two feet for people to stand outside stores. In other areas, grocery stores and supermarkets have been asked to place a box in which customers can drop a list of provisions they need. "This way, customers won't come in contact with others and can get supplies home delivered as well," Goyal told mid-day.



A notice pasted on the door of a shop asks customers to drop a list of provisions they need, which would be home-delivered later

Dadar

The Dadar flower and vegetable market is one of the most-visited markets in the city. Dadar police have chalked out a plan to make sure people stay away from each other. "Our staff has been deputed on the roads. They are instructing people and shopkeepers on social distancing. No more than four people are allowed inside grocery stores at one point. People in queues must maintain a distance of two feet," said Diwakar Shelke, senior inspector of Dadar police. In Worli Koliwada, which has its markets in narrow lanes, residents have been asked to volunteer to enforce social-distancing.

Vashi

The vegetable market in Vashi, sees people coming from Turbhe, Kopar Khairane. "On Wednesday, we marked spots for vendors. People are also being assured of enough supplies through loudspeakers," said Sanjeev Dhumal, senior inspector of Vashi police station. "Shopowners have been warned of penalties if any social-distancing rules are broken. Notices have been placed to assure customers that they will be given enough time," Dhumal said.

Mulund

With 90 per cent of the area under Mulund police's jurisdiction being residential, they are having a difficult time managing the crowd. "We are constantly asking people to maintain order and distance, but they are buying as if there is no tomorrow! Despite our assurances, everyone has taken to the streets to stock up," Ravi Sardesai, senior inspector of Mulund police said.

2FT

Distance cops are asking people to maintain between each other

