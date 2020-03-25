Coronavirus outbreak | Mumbai Crime: Police confiscates 4 lakh facemasks worth Rs 1 crore from Vile Parle

Face masks have become the thing ever since Coronavirus stuck our country. The sudden shortage of this essential commodity has become a huge worry for the authorities as it was leading to risking lives.

Last night while controlling the panic crowd at markets, Police Inspector Rajendra Kane of Vile Parle Police station received information of illegal storage of 3 ply face mask in Cargo area of warehouse.

Without wasting a single moment managing the wild crowds on one hand Police Inspector Kane along with his team raided the warehouse and confiscated 200 boxes containing 4 lakh masks worth Rs 1 crore.

