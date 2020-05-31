Coronavirus outbreak: 1,510 new cases in Mumbai; 2,940 in Maharashtra

BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar with brother Makrand Narvekar and Harshita Narwekar, both BJP corporators, protesting against the BMC and Shiv Sena-led coalition state government asking them to conduct more COVID-19 tests in Colaba and Cuffe Parade. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Maharashtra reported 2,940 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with the total count crossing 65,000. The death count was 99. Ward wise data released by the civic body indicated that the growth percentage recorded in N Ward (Ghatkopar) dropped from 8.8 per cent to 7.5 per cent, while R North ward (Dahisar) now has the highest growth rate at eight per cent.

Civic officials said that the average daily growth rate of the city was at 4.52 per cent on May 29, marginally lower than the 4.93 per cent recorded a day before. The highest number of cases continue to be in G North (Dharavi) with 2,900 cases followed by E ward with 2,528 cases. Mumbai reported 1,510 new cases, taking the total count to 38,442. Of the total number of cases in the state, 34,881 patients are currently being treated at various health facilities; 1,084 patients were discharged

on Saturday.

State health department officials said that of the 99 deaths, 55 were from Mumbai including a resident of Bihar who died in the city. Eight other deaths were from Panvel, among them a resident of Rajasthan, seven from Vasai Virar, six each from Pune, Thane and Solapur, three each from Raigad and Jalgaon, two each from Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivali and one from Nagpur. Of the total deaths, 48 were senior citizens. Sixty-six patients were suffering from other ailments. State health department officials said that 40 of the 99 deaths occurred in the last two days, while the rest took place between May 6 and May 27. Till date, there have been 2,197 COVID related deaths in the state.

Officials said that in Maharashtra, the patient doubling time (number of days it takes for the count of cases to double) that was recorded to be 11.3 days last week has now increased to 17.5 days this week. While the recovery rate currently stands at 43.07 per cent, the mortality rate is currently 3.37 per cent.

The number of cases in G North ward continued to increase and one death that took place earlier in Dharavi was confirmed on Saturday. Civic officials said that there were 18 new cases in Dharavi, 14 in Dadar and 41 cases in Mahim. Officials said that the new cases from Mahim were detected during fever camps and majority of the cases involve employees of Breach Candy and Raheja hospitals.

