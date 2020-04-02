Coronavirus outbreak: 10 COVID-19 hotspots under scanner

Migrant workers wait on marked areas as they queue up to receive food packets at an industrial area in Chennai on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

The government is focusing its attention on 10 hotspots across the country in its effort to control the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 1,200 people and claimed at least 35 lives. There are two hotspots each in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra and one each in Gujarat and Rajasthan:

Delhi

Nizamuddin West: The south Delhi locality has emerged as an epicentre for spread of the Coronavirus in different parts of the country after thousands of people took part in a Tablighi Jamaat congregation from March 1-15. Six people who died in Telangana and one in J&K attended the congregation. In Delhi alone, 24 participants tested positive for the disease. Besides, 441 of the participants were hospitalised after they had symptoms.

Dilshad Garden: The northeast Delhi locality made headlines when a woman with a travel history to Saudi Arabia tested positive and infected her daughter and two relatives. She also came in contact with a ‘mohalla’ clinic doctor in Maujpur, who was infected too. The doctor, who is believed have come into contact with hundreds of people, later transmitted the infection to his wife. The area accounts for 11 per cent of Delhi’s count of more than 100 Coronavirus cases.

Rajasthan

Bhilwara: Of the total 83 Coronavirus positive cases detected in Rajasthan, 26 are from Bhilwara. A massive screening exercise is underway with over 26 lakh people in urban and rural areas being screened. Two Coronavirus positive deaths have taken place in Bhilwara.

Uttar Pradesh

Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western UP has so far recorded 38 COVID-19 cases, the highest for any district in the country. About two dozen of these cases are linked directly or indirectly to a private firm in Noida which has now been booked for endangering people’s lives and sealed. An estimated 626 samples have been tested so far and 1,852 people are under surveillance across Noida and Greater Noida, while another 291 have been quarantined, local health department officials said.

Meerut: The western UP district is the second hotspot in the state, where the number of cases has crossed the 100 mark, with 19 people testing positive for the disease. On Wednesday, a 72-year-old man died, the first death in the district.

Maharashtra

Mumbai: After several cases of random people testing positive for COVID-19 emerged on Monday in Mumbai, the state health department declared Koliwada area of Worli and the Goregaon suburb as two hotspots. In Mumbai, the novel coronavirus has claimed eight lives and there are 167 positive cases. As of now, there are 230 COVID-19 positive cases detected in Maharashtra.

Pune: 46 cases were reported as on Tuesday. The first two positive cases in Maharashtra were reported from Pune on March 9. Pune Municipal Corporation’s chief health officer Dr Ramchandra Hankare said one COVID-19 patient died of multi-organ failure on Monday. Barring two people who are critical, rest of all the patients are stable and recuperating in the hospitals, he said.

Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Of the 73 Coronavirus cases registered in Gujarat so far, the highest number of 23 cases has been detected in Ahmedabad district, mostly in Ahmedabad city. Ahmedabad city counts for three of six deaths in Gujarat. Of the five persons who have recovered so far, four are from Ahmedabad city.

Kerala

Kasaragod: Kasaragod is one of the worst affected districts with the number of positive cases standing at 99, while over 7,725 people are under observation. 163 people are in isolation wards.

Pathanamthitta: Pathanamthitta may have reported lesser number of positive cases at five, but 7,254 people are under observation. Both these districts have not reported any death.

Passengers of five trains being screened

The Railways is scrambling to provide information regarding thousands of passengers who travelled on five trains with people who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, many of whom have tested positive. All these trains started from Delhi between March 13 and March 19.

RBI announces more measures

The RBI provided more time to exporters to collect payment of goods and software sold to overseas buyers and repatriate that to India as it announced more measures to deal with the current economic fallout.The central bank has also decided to increase the limit of advances it gives to states and UTs by 30 per cent.

