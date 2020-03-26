Coronavirus outbreak: 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Mumbai, total 122 in Maharashtra

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Fifteen new cases of COVID 19 were reported in the Maharashtra with 10 of them being from Mumbai. According to state health officials, the total count of positive cases in Maharashtra on Wednesday stood at 122.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, seven were from the city, one from Navi Mumbai, one from Panvel and one from Kalyan-Dombivli. There have been four deaths among COVID 19 patients in Mumbai.

In Navi Mumbai, a 57-year-old man tested positive after he came in close contact with the 68-year-old Philippines national who had tested positive and died on March 23.

State health officials said a 38-year-old man from Panvel tested positive after he returned from Trinidad and a 26-year-old man tested positive after he returned from Turkey. In Mumbai, while two patients who tested positive had travelled to US and Dubai, five who tested positive had been in close contact with COVID 19 patients.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates