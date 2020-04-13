Coronavirus outbreak: 12 arrested for gathering for palkhi procession in Panvel

Despite repeated warnings to not venture out during the lockdown unless very important work, a few people don't seem to have taken the Coronavirus scare seriously. On Wednesday, Panvel Taluka police arrested 12 residents of Wavanje village for gathering for a Hanuman Jayanti palkhi procession. The residents not only assembled for palkhi but took out the procession across the village.

Cops find video footage

Considering Hanuman Jayanti on April 8, Wednesday, the Navi Mumbai police had announced, to avoid gatherings till lockdown is in place. However, on Wednesday evening, Panvel Taluka cops got information that a palkhi procession is was going on in Wavanje village. "We saw a few videos of the procession recorded by a few villagers. Based on that we identified and booked 12 people," an officer from Panvel Taluka police station said.

"All the accused were arrested and released on bail. Despite clear and repeated instructions they not only assembled for palkhi but took it through the entire village. We are checking more footage to find out if more people were involved, and accordingly, action will be taken," the officer added.

All booked

All have been booked under IPC Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 290 (public nuisance), Epidemic Act 1897, Disaster Control Act 2005, Maharashtra COVID-19 Rules 2020.

