Coronavirus outbreak: 12 from Elphinstone building found positive

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

After a woman from Elphinstone Station Road tested positive for Coronavirus last week, 11 more from the same building, where she stays, have been found to be positive.

The area was completely sealed on Monday and an eight-member health department team surveyed the locality. However, none of the other residents have been found to have symptoms.

The woman, who runs a 'poli-bhaji' stall in the area, resides in a one-plus-three building.

After she was found to be positive for COVID-19, her family members and a couple of others were sent to Kasturba Hospital for tests.

However, six of her family members and five others who reside on an upper floor have tested positive.

Speaking to mid-day, local corporator, Samadhan Sarvankar said, "The woman hails from a lower middle class family and has no travel history. She might have got the infection from one of her customers."

Meanwhile, a resident of the area said, "Fortunately, no one else has developed symptoms. However, health officials are keeping a close watch and the building has been completely sealed."

Corona mapping

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will make a map of Mumbai with places that have a high number of Coronavirus patients marked on it. "The decision has been taken to create awareness about the situation so people take precautionary measures," said a BMC official.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates