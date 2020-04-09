Coronavirus outbreak: 12 morning walkers arrested for defying lockdown

The Navi Mumbai police have started cracking down on citizens venturing out for morning walks. The Panvel police on Wednesday arrested 12 such persons. The Mumbai police have warned citizens they will follow suit if citizens are found defying the lockdown.

Citizens have been asked not to venture out except for a medical emergency and to buy essential goods during the lockdown. The police are trying their best to ensure that nobody leaves their places houses.

"The order of lockdown is very clear, people shouldn't come out except for medical and essential goods requirements, but still people are coming out for walks. All those arrested have been booked under IPC Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)," said Ajay Kumar Landge, senior inspector of Panvel City police station.

A cyclist rides oblivious to the message on the road, 'Please stay at home,' at Chembur. File Pic/Sameer Markande

Section 188 slapped

Citizens slapped with section 188 will be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one month or with a fine which may extend to '200, or with both.

Mumbai police PRO DCP Pranay Ashok said, "We understand people are health conscious and don't want to miss their work out. But it is not allowed during a lockdown. Citizens shouldn't venture out for walks or exercise. If we notice people are defying orders, we will take such action against them."

Other shops shut

The Navi Mumbai police on Wednesday also announced that all shops, except medical and the APMC, will be shut after 5 pm. Shops will be open from 9 am to 5 pm.

