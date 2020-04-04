Coronavirus outbreak: 147 CISF jawans from Navi Mumbai camp isolated

Eleven Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans have tested positive for COVID-19. All jawans were posted at the Mumbai International Airport security. One of the jawans started showing symptoms a few days ago and tested positive.

Later, four others tested positive on Wednesday. The five positive cases along with their 142 fellow jawans from the camp were quarantined at MGM Hospital in Kamothe. On Friday, six more tested positive.

The CISF has its residential complex in Navi Mumbai's Kalamboli area, which comes under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). All jawans were stationed at Mumbai International Airport and were working in shifts.

Panvel's Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, "The CISF has its residential camp in Kalamboli where 147 jawans live. Eleven of them have tested positive for COVID-19. We suspect that some of them may have got the infection at the airport and may have infected others as well."

"All 147 jawans have been quarantined at MGM Hospital and are being monitored by senior doctors," Deshmukh added.

The jawans working at the airport are more prone to catching Coronavirus as they are coming in a contact with the international passengers. "The officials working at the airport are exposed to international passengers who have come from the COVID-19 affected countries. There are possibilities one of them came in a contact with an infected person during the security check and has infected others as well. The first jawan who tested positive a few days ago and possibly infected others has now tested negative for the second and third time. Currently, all are under observation and the residential camp in Navi Mumbai has been sealed and sanitised," a CISF official told mid-day.

"The staff at airports across the country were provided with masks and sanitisers when the first few cases were reported in India. All jawans have been asked to maintain social distancing and report if they are experiencing symptoms, especially those working at airports," the official said.

