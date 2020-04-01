Coronavirus outbreak: 15 Telangana men who attended event at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz found COVID-19 positive

As many as 15 people who attended an event at Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Delhi, and their relatives have been diagnosed coronavirus positive in Telangana on Tuesday, Telangana Public Health and Family Welfare Department said.



"Today, 15 people who attended the Markaz (in Nizamuddin, Delhi) and their relatives have been diagnosed coronavirus positive in Telangana," the department said.

"At present, 77 active positive cases are being treated in various hospitals of the state," it further added.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said that 1,107 people evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz have been sent to quarantine.