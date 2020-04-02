Coronavirus Outbreak: 18-year-old jumps in front of train after lockdown leaves him unemployed in Mumbai

An 18-year-old tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a train, after he was left unemployed amid the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. A Central Railway official said a special train was operating on Tuesday and the youth jumped in front of it near Dativli railway station, read a report in Mumbai Mirror.

He said when the Kasara-Panvel train slowed down at the Dativli curvature, Salman Anis Ahmed rushed to the tracks. The alert motorman applied the emergency brakes and stopped the train. However, until then, a portion of his left foot came under the wheels, severing off two toes.

The man was rescued, given first aid and food by an RPF constable and then sent to the hospital. He told railway officials that the reason behind attempting suicide was unemployment. He said he hailed from Uttar Pradesh, but had moved to Mumbai some time ago, found a home in Mumbra and started doing odd jobs to get by.

He worked at a construction site where everything was brought to a halt after the lockdown. Passenger trains were cancelled three days prior and hence he could not pay rent or buy food. Ahmed was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday and sent in the care of a distant relative.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates