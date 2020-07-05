Coronavirus Outbreak: 18-year-old's DIY COVID-19-themed prom dress goes viral

Peyton Manker, a student from Illinois, has been making waves on social media for designing a one-of-a-kind prom dress. Her mum, Suzy, shared photos of a dress she created single-handedly, using 41 rolls of duct-tape for the Stuck at Prom contest. The competition challenges those graduating high-school to make their own prom attire using as much duct tape as possible. The winner gets a scholarship of $10,000 (about R7.5 lakh) and the results will be announced on July 21.

The 18-year-old decided to create her dress around the Coronavirus pandemic. "I decided to make the dress based on the pandemic because I knew no one in the competition was going to be able to re-create it. I knew it would stand out in that way, and wanted it to be based on what was happening in the world," she told Insider Magazine. The teen's prom was cancelled, so, she never got to wear it in front of her schoolmates. However, the whole world knows about it now as her mother's post has been shared over 2.5 lakh times by now.

"I couldn't believe how many started sharing my dress and telling me how amazing they thought it was. I'm grateful to have so much support from people around the world," says Manker. The uniquely beautiful dress features Coronavirus-related scenes, including front-line medical personnel wearing face masks, people running from a giant Coronavirus, a virtual graduation, and a man with a confused thought bubble above his head, representing those who are struggling with mental problems during this difficult time. "The entire dress is supposed to represent the pandemic in a positive light. It shows a moment in history," she adds.

395

Number of hours it took Peyton to make the dress

Don't mess with daddy!

Mayor of a Colombian town turned in his son to police for breaking curfew rules



Pics/@carloshigginsv1, Twitter

If you thought your father was strict, wait till you hear about this Colombian father who decided to teach his son an unforgettable lesson.

Carlos Higgins Villanueva, the mayor of a small town named Juan de Acosta, turned in his son along with his nephew and a close friend to the police for breaking a statewide curfew and liquor ban.

Villanueva chose to lead by example when he disciplined his family members for ignoring rules enforced to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Moo, the Dach-mation

A seven-month-old Dachshund from Florida, has a won fans on social media, because of a head that doesn't quite match the rest of his body. The doggie, named Moo, has a black and brown head of a Dachshund, but below the neck he is all Dalmatian. Pic courtesy/@moo_in_miami, Instagram

Soon, balloon rides to the edge of space

A Florida-based company, Space Perspective, wants to use an advanced balloon to fly people from Earth's surface in Alaska to the highest reaches of the planet's atmosphere. The rides will be manned by a flight crew.

School uses caps to make longest chain



Pic courtesy/Guinness World Records

Children and faculty at the British International School of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia broke a Guinness World Record when they arranged 3,23,103 plastic bottle caps into an 8,984.6-foot chain, UPI reported.

US teens throwing deadly COVID parties

Students in Alabama are allegedly throwing "COVID-19 parties" as part of a stupid game to infect each other with the disease. Tuscaloosa City Councillor Sonya McKinstry was the first to blow the whistle on this deadly game.

Dig into this 'meatless' steak



Pic courtesy/@redefinemeat, Instagram

An Israeli startup, Redefine Meat, specialising in alternative meat, recently unveiled what it calls the world's first 3D-printed plant-based, sustainable steak. The meatless steak features the appearance, texture, and the taste of the real thing.

Queer and Cloud

A rare phenomenon commonly described as a 'rainbow cloud' was recently spotted above Tokyo. Pictures of it, which were shared on Twitter, immediately went viral. The multicoloured cloud that oddly resembled a rainbow is a circumhorizontal arc.

