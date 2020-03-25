Coronavirus Outbreak: 19-year-old uses quarantine time to call exes; Here's what they said

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, while thousands of people across the world are spending time with family or friends, a British woman had a unique yet bold idea to spend her self-isolation time at home. The woman, identified as Rebecca, a 19-year-old University student decided to call up all her exes in order to find out why they ended things with her.

Rebecca said, "The people who have experienced the worst of me are definitely the most qualified to tell me what went wrong and how to improve. It’s worth a try to see how I can be the best me I can be. Plus, I really didn't have anything better to do - I was just so bored," reports Mirror.Co.UK.

Rebecca said that waiting for her exes response was terrifying, but her experience turned out to be really nice as there were no hard feelings left. Rebecca first contacted Jay, with whom she broke up last year after dating him for a few months.

Responding to her text on why the two parted ways, Jay told her that things started on a great note. "After thinking it through for a while, I guessed you probably thought that yes I'm nice and I look after you, but that you aren't getting the most out of someone you should be fully committed to," he said.

"I don't believe you made any wrong conscious choices, and neither did I," Jay assured Rebecca. The next person was Tim, Rebecca's friend whom she dated for a couple of months nearly three years ago. Rebecca revealed that she desperately tried to break up with him but she said that Tim was so understanding that he offered to make the relationship work together.

Even when Rebecca ended things, Tim still tried to makeup to her by apologising and even turned up at her place with a photo album which he had decorated himself with writing and flowers. In his response Tim said, "I do wanna say, and I feel this is a good time to say it, that I'm sorry for after it happened and I came to your house."

Tim even gave Rebecca a piece of advice. He said, "It's the cutting people off really - like for the longest time I assumed you just got bored of me."

Rebecca's final call was to Ed, the guy with whom she had her first kiss. And since the two are still friends, Ed was bold enough to give Rebecca a piece of advice. He said, "Rebecca should have had the the "b******s to dump me yourself" after Rebecca had her "scary friend" do the deed for her."

Ed asked her to be confident and a bit more affectionate! Thirdly, he asked to show a lot of enthusiasm for the general experience of it all. Although Rebecca found it hard to hear what her exes had to say about her, she had asked for it.

Rebecca also had advice for people who were sitting at home during self isolation and doing nothing. She said, "They're probably as bored as you, and might want to spend some time giving you feedback for this crucial period of self-learning."

"And in a seemingly never-ending quarantine, what else do you have to do?," Rebecca stated.

