Coronavirus outbreak: 19-year-old's death creates panic in Kandivli; tests negative

Amid the outbreak of Coronavirus, the death of a 19-year-old created panic in Kandivli (East) after he was admitted to a hospital as he complained of high fever and cold on Wednesday. Police said he died during treatment. They conducted a COVID-19 test and the results were negative.

They added that the doctor who treated the teenager informed the Samta Nagar police who rushed to the spot and asked to keep the body separate from the others. The police also asked the doctors to take his blood samples and conduct the required procedures for the COVID-19 test, and send them to Kasturba hospital.

Police said the body has not been handed over to the deceased’s parents yet. During probe they found that the deceased was working at a medical store. For the past few days, he was suffering from high fever and cold. They said he took a few medicines, but when his condition became critical, they admitted him to the hospital. A police officer from Samta Nagar police station said that the deceased’s blood samples and other required samples were taken and he tested negative for COVID-19.

