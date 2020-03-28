Coronavirus outbreak: 22 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mumbai, says BMC

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a total of 22 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Mumbai on Saturday. Of them, only four had a history of international travel to countries including UK, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Ireland.

One of the patients who tested positive was a seven month old baby from the suburbs who would be the youngest in the city. Civic officials said that the child had come in close contact with another COVID-19 patient and has been admitted at Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari. One of the 22 patients who tested positive was a resident of Pune. Until Saturday, there were 108 positive cases of Coronavirus reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Meanwhile, 250 beds as part of the isolation facility at the MCMCR training centre in Powai was opened to the public on Saturday. Apart from the quarantine centre, an isolation centre comprising of 35 beds have been started at Seven Hills Hospital and H.N Reliance Hospital has started an out patient department there as well.

