Coronavirus outbreak: 2,335 residents in central Mumbai sent to quarantine

According to a data accessed by mid-day, a total of 2,335 people from the G south ward (Worli, Prabhadevi, Mahalaxmi and Lower Parel) have been quarantined as it remains the highly affected area of Mumbai with 267 positive COVID-19 cases.

While only 37 were index cases, the remaining 230 came in contact with the positive patients. The data further reveals that of the total 267 cases, 145 are males whereas 122 are female patients.

The BMC has further identified 531 high-risk contacts that have been quarantined at the facility arranged by the civic body's G south ward. In this ward, even as the cases are high, the number of senior citizen patients is 42.

As the Jijamata Nagar, Janata Colony and Koliwada all have common entrance points and with slum population residing here, the areas have been sealed and high-risk contacts have been shifted to nearby quarantine facilities. Even buildings of Worli BDD Chawl, Deslile road, Prabhadevi station road and other smaller areas have been added in containment zones.

A civic official said, "About 248 cases still being treated of which four were registered on Sunday. We have ten deaths registered so far and 20 odd containment zones in this ward."

However, to battle these cases, the ward has around 1,000-bed facility for isolating the residents here. Apart from the 531 high-risk contacts, the BMC has home quarantined over 1,804 low-risk contacts.

Further, the BMC has been sanitising the containment zones in this ward regularly and also has set Special Screening Camps for collection of swabs for those showing symptoms, said officials.

37

Total no. of index cases registered in G south ward

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news