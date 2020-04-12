Coronavirus outbreak: 25-yr-old with no ailments is youngest COVID-19 death in Mumbai

Twelve COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Mumbai on Saturday. This included a 25-year-old Chandivli resident, who is reportedly the youngest in the city to die of the disease, and an 80-year-old man from Dharavi, taking the total death count in the slum area to four. Meanwhile, 17 deaths were reported across the state.

Civic officials from G North ward said that the octogenarian who had tested positive on April 7, had a history of hypertension. His son had also tested positive and since he was asymptomatic, he had been sent to the PWD guesthouse in Andheri. His 30-year-old daughter from Baliga Nagar had tested positive before him and was the second COVID-19 patient from Dharavi.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward said that while no new cases were reported from Dharavi, five new cases were confirmed from Dadar. "Four members of one family who were among the high-risk contacts of another COVID-19 patient and a 51-year-old man from NC Kelkar Road tested positive," he said.

Forty-four positive cases have been reported from G North ward, which includes five cases from Mahim, 11 from Dadar and 28 from Dharavi. They have identified 338 high-risk contacts and 21 areas have been marked as containment zones. Civic officials are distributing food and grocery packets to the residents, as all shops and markets in the area have been closed.

Civic officials said that only two of the 12 deaths in the city reported by the state health officials occurred on Saturday.; the rest were reported between April 5 and 10. The 25-year-old man, a resident of Tunga Gaon in Chandivli, who died at Rajawadi Hospital on April 7 is the youngest patient to die of Coronavirus in Mumbai. Civic officials said that unlike the other cases, he had no ailments. Apart from the 80-year-old resident of Dharavi, three other patients were senior citizens, including a 63-year-old woman, who died at Sion Hospital on April 5, a 63-year-old man who died at Kurla's Bhabha Hospital on April 9 and a 77-year-old woman who died at Rajawadi Hospital on April 9.

With this, the total COVID-19 death count of the state has reached 127, with a total of 1,761 cases.

Hospitals take precautions

After 14 staff members from Bhatia Hospital tested positive. They have been quarantined and the remaining staff members, are being tested as well. "Out of the 150 staff members who were tested, 110 have tested negative on Saturday. The remaining reports are still awaited," said the hospital spokesperson. Spandan Hospital in Mulund that had been quarantined after three patients and a nurse tested positive was allowed to open under certain conditions.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news