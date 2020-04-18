Coronavirus Outbreak: 29 Tablighi Jamaat members from Malad test negative

All 29 members of Tablighi Jamaat from Malad, who had visited Delhi Markaz in March 2020 have been tested negative. Out of these members, 26 have been allowed to go home by BMC officials while three others were asked to wait in order to complete a formality. The members shared their experiences and expressed anguish, the way they were portrayed amidst health emergency.

The country is reeling under more than 12,000 positive cases of Coronavirus. In mid-March 2020, many allegations were made against the Tablighi Jamaat members who had gone to Delhi Markaz. The Central Government had then issued a circular asking the members who attend the Markaz to report to the police and BMC officials.

"I had gone to Delhi for attending the Markaz from March 8 to March 10, after which we received call from that, we should report to local police or BMC. Even as our quarantine period was over, we reported to officials" said Khurram Zama Khan, one of the members. "When 29 of us from Malvani and Malad reported to the police, we were sent to Aksa Guest House for quarantine" Khan added.

Another member, Shakeel Sayyed said, "We were treated with utmost care. We don't have any complaints against anyone. In fact, we would urge people to follow the instructions from officials" he said.

Member Mohammed Rafique, said, "Cops were deployed at the Markaz who were keeping a close watch. How come they claim we are responsible for the spread. Why didn't they inform the government earlier? Now as that the test results have come negative, we hope the clouds of doubt will disappear".

"It is incorrect to say that a team of Delhi Police was deployed there at the Markaz and they noted down the details of every visitor of Tablighi Jamaat. But the walls of Markaz and Nizamuddin police station are adjacent to each other. Based on the probability, it is hard to believe that Delhi Police was unaware about the number of people attending the Markaz," said Tablighi Jamaat spokesperson, Shahid Ali, who is also the counsellor for Markaz chief Maulana Mohammad Saad who is believed to be under self-quarantine in Zakir Nagar area of south Delhi.

