Coronavirus outbreak: 30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi, says BMC

A total of 30 new coronavirus cases were reported from Dharavi on Monday, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. With this, the total number of positive cases in the area has increased to 168 including 11 deaths.

466 new COVID-19 cases & 9 deaths reported in Maharashtra till 6 PM today, taking total number of cases to 4666 & deaths to 232 in the State. With 65 patients being discharged from hospitals today, number of cured patients stands at 572: Maharashtra Health Department pic.twitter.com/h8gjiY0Jb2 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

Earlier, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that 283 more COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra, taking total positive cases in the State to 4483, as of 11 am on Monday.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 17,656 including 14,255 active cases, 2,842 cured, discharged, migrated and 559 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

