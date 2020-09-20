Coronavirus outbreak: 38 new COVID-19 deaths in Delhi; cases top 2.42 lakh

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Another 38 people have succumbed to the dreaded novel coronavirus here, taking the death toll due to Covid-19 in the national capital to 4,945. Also, 4,071 fresh infections have been reported, taking the total number of cases beyond 2.42 lakh, officials said.

In the last 24 hours, 61,973 RT-PCR and antigen tests were conducted in Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

The Delhi government said a total of 2,42,899 persons have so far tested positive for Covid-19, while 2,05,890 people have recovered.

It said that in the last 24 hours, 4,219 people have recovered while 4,071 new cases were detected.

Currently, there are 1,820 Containment Zones in the national capital.

