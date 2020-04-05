Coronavirus Outbreak: 56-year-old tests positive in Malad

A residential building in Malad West near Orlem has been sealed after a 56-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19, P North ward officials confirmed. While the man had no travel history, his brother had returned from Muscat on March 9.

Civic officials said that the brother has been home quarantined, as he showed no symptoms. However, the patient had started showing symptoms and tested positive on Saturday. He has been admitted to MW Desai Hospital in Malad East.

The BMC is now tracing his high and low-risk contacts. Locals said that the positive patient used to play the mouth organ at various restaurants and also taught children to play the instrument. However, a BMC official said that he had not taken instrument classes since March 12.

Sanjog Kabare, assistant municipal commissioner said, "Health officials are finding out more details about his whereabouts and people he may have contacted. We will be tracing such people and quarantining them and also carrying out tests. As an immediate measure we have sealed the building and the residents are not allowed to move out."

