Coronavirus outbreak: 6 new cases in Dharavi, including one death

Six new cases of Coronavirus were reported from Dharavi on Wednesday, the highest ever reported in a single day, and one of them — a 64-year-old man — died at KEM Hospital. A total of six deaths were reported from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including five from Mumbai, and two from Pune, taking the total toll in the state to 72.

The number of cases increased to 1,135 after the state health department officials recorded 117 new cases across the state, including 77 in the MMR.

Civic officials from G North ward said a 25-year-old man was among the six new cases detected in Dharavi. He was earlier identified as a high risk contact of another COVID-19 patient. Other patients include a 35-year-old man from Dhanwada Chawl, a 50-year-old woman who is a cleaner at KEM Hospital and a couple — 59-year-old woman and 49-year-old man.

The 64-year-old man who died at KEM Hospital was admitted on April 7 and had a history of diabetes, hypertension and pulmonary disease. Till date, 13 positive cases has been detected in Dharavi, including two deaths.

Among the deceased are an 85-year-old woman who was admitted at Kasturba Hospital and a 55-year-old woman who was from Kalyan Dombivli and was being treated at Babu Jag Jeevanram Hospital in Mumbai Central after suffering from chronic lung disease. Four COVID 19 patients died at KEM Hospital.

For the first time, cases were reported from Mahim — a meat shop owner, 43, in Worli who was admitted at Lilavati Hospital and a nurse from Breach Candy Hospital. Till date, 117 COVID-19 patients have been discharged.

Meanwhile, the administration of Hinduja Hospital in Khar quarantined several of its staff members after a female patient, 76, tested positive.

Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner of H West ward, said there won't be new admissions at the hospital for now. While the hospital CEO Vishal Berri could not be reached for a comment, a hospital source said, "Over 20 staff members are being tested. The hospital will remain open to emergency cases."

