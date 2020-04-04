Coronavirus outbreak: 601 new cases of COVID-19 reported across India, says Health Ministry

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Total positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 2,902 which includes 601 fresh patients, said Ministry of

Health and Family Welfare Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal on Saturday.

Till now there are 2,902 #COVID19 positive cases in India. 601 positive cases have been reported since yesterday, 12 deaths also reported yesterday taking total deaths to 68. 183 people have recovered/discharged: Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/v1jxcj3hrz — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

Aggarwal, who was briefing media persons, said: "601 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths have been reported since Friday, thus taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,902 and the number of deaths to 68 in the country."

"As many as 183 people have recovered/discharged," added Aggarwal.

