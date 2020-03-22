Coronavirus outbreak: 63-year-old who tested positive dies at Kasturba, second death in Mumbai

A 63-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died at Kasturba hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning, the public health department said. This is the second COVID-19-related death in Mumbai.

The patient had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease, the department added. So far, five people, including the 63-year-old, have died in India. On Tuesday, Maharashtra's first coronavirus death was reported when a 64-year-old patient passed away.

The number of corona patients increased sharply on Saturday, after 12 new cases of COVID 19 were reported in the state. Of these, eight patients are from Mumbai, one from Kalyan, two from Pune and one from Yavatmal. While six of the patients from the city have international travel history, the remaining two travelled to Delhi and Gujarat, and had no close contact with anyone from outside the country. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said, "Of these two patients one is an employee of the Mumbai Airport." Daksha Shah, deputy health executive officer of BMC, said that work to track the transmission is currently on.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a Janata Curfew on Sunday from 7 am to 9pm, in order to help curb the spread of coronavirus. Mumbai's streets were empty as officials kept a check and checked IDs of those venturing out. Modi also said that people could come to their balconies and doors at 5pm and clap or bang utensils in as a gesture to thank those serving the patients.

