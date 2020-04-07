Coronavirus outbreak: 693 new cases in just 24 hours; India's count crosses 4,000

Beneficiaries stand in a queue without maintaining social distance in front of a bank, to receive Rs 500 under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, during the nationwide lockdown, at Ghatakpukur in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Out of the total 4,281 cases of Coronavirus in the country, at least 1,445 have been found to be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday."

The ministry's updated data came a day after it said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in India accelerated to 4.1 days from the estimated 7.4 days due to the Jamaat event in Nizamuddin West last month.

Joint Secretary in the ministry, Lav Agarwal said there had been 693 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths since Sunday. The total death toll now stands at 109. However, a PTI tally based on figures reported by states directly showed at least 126 deaths across the country, while the confirmed cases reached 4,111. Of them, 315 have been cured and discharged.

AIIMS Director, Randeep Guleria has reportedly said that there has been "localised community transmission" in some parts of the country, Agarwal commented, "What the director has said is not in variance with what we have been explaining to you. He said localised community transmission, which implies a larger number of cases have been found in a particular area."

Males account for 73 per cent deaths due to COVID-19, while females 27 per cent, Agarwal said, adding that 63 per cent deaths have been reported among people above 60 years. According to an ICMR official, there is limited evidence on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine to deal with COVID-19 cases and therefore, there is not enough proof to advise it for the general public.

BJP legislator booked over celebratory firing

The UP police have booked the BJP's Mahila Morcha president of Balrampur district for allegedly firing in air on Sunday night, when people across the country lit earthen lamps and candles. The police booked Manju Tiwari, president of the BJP Mahila Morcha unit of the district, after her video, purportedly showing her went viral on social media. Balrampur SP, Arvind Mishra said, "Last night Manju Tiwari, the BJP leader fired in air with her video of the celebratory firing going viral on social media. A case has been registered against her."

HC reserves order on Michel's bail plea

The Delhi HC reserved its order on the interim bail plea of Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the Agusta Westland VVIP chopper scam case, in the view of the risk of him contracting Coronavirus in prison. Justice Mukta Gupta reserved the order after concluding the arguments. Advocate Amit Mahajan, appearing for CBI and ED, strongly opposed the bail plea and said that all facilities are being provided in the prison and precautionary measures related to COVID-19 are also being taken.

