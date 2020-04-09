Coronavirus outbreak: 70-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Dharavi passes away

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 70-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Dharavi passed away on Thursday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). So far, nine cases have been reported from Dharavi, Asia's largest slum area, after two more men tested positive at Mukund slum and Dhanwada Chawl on Wednesday.

A 70-year-old #COVID19 positive woman from Dharavi in Mumbai passed away today: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

Meanwhile to contain the spread of coronavirus, BMC has ordered a ban on all vegetable, fruit markets, hawkers and sellers in the containment area and buffer zone in Dharavi, during the lockdown period.

However, pharmacies are allowed to remain open. 1135 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported from the state, while 72 have succumbed to the deadly virus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever