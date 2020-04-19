Coronavirus outbreak: 709, mostly patients, shifted to Corona Care Centres

After the changes in testing strategy and guidelines, 709 people from hospitals and quarantine areas have been shifted to Corona Care Centres (CCC), out of which more than 50 per cent are from hospitals. The BMC had made a list of 671 patients, who could be shifted to CCC. mid-day also reported on Friday that the BMC is going to shift asymptomatic patients, without co-morbidities, to CCC or their homes to decongest the hospitals.

The civic corporation has adopted the new strategy of ICMR for testing and quarantining people with mild or no symptoms. As per the new strategy, the BMC has made a provision of tier system. The institutional quarantine is referred to as CCC1, where people with high-risk contacts but without any symptoms are placed. The BMC made an arrangement of CCC2 at ward levels, where the people from CCC1 with mild symptoms and positive patients from hospitals who have either mild symptoms or no symptoms has been shifted. "So far, 709 people have been shifted to ward-level CCC2 across the city which included positive asymptomatic patients sent back from hospitals and also the ones graduated directly from CCC1. The number of patients who have been sent to CCC2 from hospitals is more," said Ashwini Bhide, additional municipal commissioner, deputed especially for COVID-19. Another officer with the BMC said the number of people from the hospital sent to CCC2 is more than 50 per cent. The patients from Kasturba, Seven Hills and Rajawadi have begun to shift.

"The step has been taken to reduce the burden on overflowing hospitals and doctors. Now, beds will be available for symptomatic patients and doctors can concentrate on serious patients," said a senior doctor with the BMC.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news