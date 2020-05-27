Coronavirus outbreak: 75 more Maharashtra policemen test positive for COVID-19

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

75 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among Maharashtra police personnel, taking the total coronavirus cases in the force to 1,964.

"In the last 24 hours, 75 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra Police has risen to 1,964 with the death toll at 20," Maharashtra Police said in a statement.

Out of the total cases, 849 police personnel have recovered from the infection and 1,095 cases are still active. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country with 54,758 reported cases and 1,792 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

