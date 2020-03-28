Coronavirus outbreak: 85-year-old doctor dies of COVID-19 in SoBo

A coronavirus- positive surgeon, 85, died in the city on Thursday. The deceased's son and grandson are also doctors and the family resides in South Mumbai. Police sources said that the senior doctor from Saifee Hospital contracted the infection from his grandson, who arrived from England on March 12.

The family said that the COVID- 19 positive grandson was quarantined at home and was not taken to the hospital after his return. Police sources claimed that the 53- year- old son of the deceased, who is a heart specialist with Saifee Hospital, is infected.

The grandson was studying medicine in England and returned to India after the outbreak. LT Marg police officers said that the deceased doctor lived with his family in Girgaon and the maid working with the family has also been tested with results awaited.

The grandson was found positive in the tests conducted at the airport but his family managed to convince the authorities to let him go home as there were two doctors to look after him. The family had isolated him in the house but the 85- year- old soon got infected and was rushed to Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday.

Police to investigate matter

The hospital informed Mahim police and civil authority immediately after his death. The Mahim police informed LT Marg police who transported the body from the hospital to the cemetery. When asked if it was legal to send the patient home after being positive, the police said they would speak to senior officers and take action accordingly.

BMC verifying samples

The state health department has issued a press note merely stating that the doctor died due to Coronavirus. But his tests were conducted in a private lab, so the BMC is now verifying his samples.

Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC Health Department, told mid- day, " As a precaution, we have identified all the people who have come in contact with the doctor, and all of them have been isolated and are being tested."

The civic body has made three categories with regard to the COVID- 19 situation - Category A for patients who display symptoms, Category B for the ones who are over 60 years of age and have underlying health conditions, and Category C for people who have travelled from countries where there has been a virus outbreak but don't show symptoms. The third category is advised home quarantine, while the first two are admitted to public hospitals or isolated.

