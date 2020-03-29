Coronavirus Outbreak: A constable's good deed helps feed 200 in Vikhroli amid lockdown

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Taufiq Tambe, a police constable posted at Pantnagar police station has fed over 200 people, as he cannot offer namaz at mass gatherings.

In wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray banned mass gatherings in the state and imposed a total lockdown with only essential services functioning.

Tambe said, “I could not offer namaz on Friday so I thought of doing some good work and gave food to the needy."

Tambe, a resident of Vikhroli, said he is doing his duty by giving food to the needy. On Friday, he distributed food to the homeless and labourers who earn daily wages. Tambe got their hands sanitised, gave them dal, rice, poha and sandwiches, along with a bottle of water.

He said the work of righteousness should be done, as this is the time when the poor need us the most.

