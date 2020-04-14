Coronavirus Outbreak: Aamir Khan's son Junaid stuck at their Panchgani bungalow

Aamir Khan and his family are at their Pali Hill home amid the lockdown. But his son Junaid was at their Panchgani bungalow when it was announced. So, there was no way he could travel back to Mumbai. Now that the lockdown has been extended, the star son has no choice but to stay put. Junaid was last seen in sister Ira's English play, Medea. He's said to be interested in acting, directing and writing. Junaid is particularly interested in theatre. Guess he can use the quiet moments to mull over his next move.

It seems both Ira and Junaid have rightly inherited father and perfectionist Aamir Khan's skills and traits and both have aspirations to be actors and filmmakers. Ira is all set to star with Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah in a project as reported a few days ago.

As far as Aamir Khan is concerned, there's nothing in his mind apart from Laal Singh Chaddha these days. It's the remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, so the hard work this time has to be a little harder than a few of his previous films. The release date was Christmas 2020, but since all the shootings have been halted, will it be able to come on time?

The actor is also doing the Gulshan Kumar biopic titled Mogul and is also in talks for the Vikram Vedha remake with Saif Ali Khan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news