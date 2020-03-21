Coronavirus outbreak: Adani Electricity continues to support Mumbaikars during the pandemic COVID-19

Following the advisory by central and state government on the pandemic Coronavirus, AEML encourages its customers to stay indoors and facilitates Digital payment modes, Self-help payment Kiosk, Drop boxes in society to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. AEML has also informed the honourable Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission about the steps taken to mitigate the pandemic effect under general conditions of Distribution Licence Regulations 2006, 8.6.8.

AEML is concerned about coronavirus-related suspension of services, foreclosures, utility cut-offs and continues to attend requests of supply restoration and safety related complaints only. Customers can access bill information through the Adani Electricity mobile app, register no supply complaints by giving a missed call on 18005329998 and pay bills through online payment modes such as Paytm, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, PhonePe, BHIM, MobiKwik and FreeCharge, etc. In the light of consumer and employee safety, other services, which include human interface such as Meter reading, Billing, Bill collection, Release of new connections are discontinued until March 31, 2020. AEML is continually reviewing the situation and look forward to resume the services basis ground situation.

AEML spokesperson said, "AEML will continue to support employees facing additional difficulties because of the COVID-19 pandemic and serve customers with easy payment arrangements, issues resolution, continuous electricity supply etc. to stay warm without worry."

With Maharashtra leading the case count and several positive cases been reported from the Mumbai region, AEML announced moratoriums on Distribution services. AEML's Distribution business operations involve customer interface at various levels however, in the larger public interest, the company is taking required measures for the safety of its employees and consumers.

