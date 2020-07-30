Coronavirus outbreak: After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday announced the extension of Covid-19 lockdown till Aug 31, with certain relaxations in the existing restrictions.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said based on the discussions held with District Collectors on Wednesday, with the medical experts on Thursday and with senior ministers the Covid-19 lockdown which was supposed to come to an end on July 31 has been extended till August 31 across the state.

He also said there will be total lockdown without any relaxations on all the Sundays in the month of August.

The relaxations from August 1 for areas coming under the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police are:

All business organisations functioning with 50 percent of staff can operate with 75 percent staff.

Restaurants and tea stalls can have dine-in facility with a 50 percent seating capacity between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m and take away service can be offered till 9 p.m. Air conditioner should not be operated.

Small temples, mosques and churches could be opened for public worship but not big places of worship.

Vegetable and grocery shops can function between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Other shops can function between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

E-commerce companies can supply essential and non-essential items.

In the case of containment zones, lockdown will be strictly implemented.

E pass should be obtained for travelling from one district to another or from one state to another.

Independence Day will be celebrated in the state wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

No religious meetings will be allowed.

Tourists are banned from entering tourist places.

Hotels, resorts will not be operated except for Covid-19 isolation purposes.

Malls, theatres, swimming pools, schools, colleges will continue to remain closed.

Public transport - bus, train, metro rail and international flight services - will not be operated.

