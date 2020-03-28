Coronavirus outbreak: After surgeon tests positive, BMC shuts parts of Saifee Hospital

After a 53-year-old cardiac surgeon with the Saifee Hospital tested positive for Coronavirus, the civic body has shut down several sections and has quarantined 14 other employees. The man's 85- year- old father, a doctor and suspected to be infected, died at Hinduja Hospital on Thursday.

Civic officials screened the cardiac surgeon's close contacts at the hospital on Friday. "We have placed 14 employees who were in close contact under quarantine. They will be kept at the hostel in the hospital. They will all be tested. We have shut operation theatres, part of the ICU and the OPD. No new admissions will be allowed. We have asked the hospital to discharge patients who can be allowed to leave," said a senior civic official. Sources said no employees were allowed to leave the hospital premises on Friday.

While the hospital administration has disinfected the hospital, the civic pest control department will again spray disinfectant on Saturday while the fire brigade will be roped in to disinfect the areas around the hospital.

The surgeon who died belongs to the Dawoodi Bohra community and the news of his death spread quickly on social media. A member of the community said, " He was well- respected and he is also the first doctor in the country to become a COVID- 19 casualty." He added that many people are discussing the growing need to get tested.

Dr. Vernon Desa, Director ( Medical governance and clinical compliance) at Saifee Hospital said, "Maharashtra state, Health Vigilance Department... has been informed that Dr. Bahrainwala underwent a CT SCAN at Saifee Hospital and was diagnosed as diagnostic for COVID- 19. The surgeon was transferred to the special isolation facility at P D Hinduja Hospital where he died. All containment and surveillance measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of staff, patients, and visitors. Saifee Hospital reiterates that the hospital is fully operational."

