Coronavirus outbreak: Air India's special flight to depart from Delhi today, to fly Indians from Wuhan

New Delhi: Amid the scare caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, Air India will on Friday depart from Delhi to Wuhan for the evacuation of Indians trapped in the region. "A special flight will depart today from Delhi for Wuhan (China) for the evacuation of Indians," Air India spokesperson said on Friday.

The first case of coronavirus was reported in Wuhan city of China in December and since then the virus has spread in most parts of the world. In China, the death toll from the deadly mounted to 213 with 9,356 people tested positive with the disease.

China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel for the Lunar New Year.

