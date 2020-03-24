Coronavirus outbreak: Airline crew faces discrimination, Air India slams

A video of a girl who claims to be an airline staff went viral on the internet. In the video, the girl alleges that she and her family were being discriminated by housing society members because as part of her duties, she has to travel internationally.

She also mentioned that her mother, who stays alone while she is travelling is unable to buy groceries because she is being discrimated and being told that she is suffering with Coronavirus. The girl alleged that the crew is taking more precautions than anybody else and will get themselves checked if they have any symptoms.

#WATCH An airline staff appeals to all not to spread rumours and instead educate yourself & others about #COVID19, after she gets harassed by people in her housing society for allegedly spreading #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/A7XsKijU9q — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

While the girl appealed to the people to stop spreading fake rumours, Air India took a stand for its employeees too and released a statement saying that "Crew members who are landing into India from affected cities are sent on home quarantine, and also to designated hospitals for check part of the protocol. Safety measures have been providing adequate protection to our crew, who have been discharging their duties.”

However, they added, "it is alarming to know that in many localities, vigilante Resident Welfare Associations and neighbours have started ostracising the crew, obstructing them from performing their duty or even calling in the police simply because the crew travelled abroad in the course of their duty."

#FlyAI : Dear all, we invite your attention towards this press release . Kind cooperation is solicited. pic.twitter.com/cbTGXIr0tP — Air India (@airindiain) March 22, 2020

Air India appealed to the concerned societies to ensure that their crew were treated with the respect they deserve.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates