Coronavirus outbreak: Alaya F spots revellers at the beach; asks people to stay indoors

The country is under lockdown but Versova beach (below) still has its fair share of revellers. Yesterday, Alaya F, who lives in the vicinity, shared a video to display how 'selfish' and 'irresponsible' people are. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor shot the video from her home in which you can see several people strolling on the beach and quite a sizeable number taking a dip in the sea.

Pooja Bedi's daughter wrote, "This is Versova beach right now. When you go out, you are endangering yourself and those you come in contact with. Stay indoors. It's not that hard (sic)." Hope sense prevails soon.

While the nation is on a strict lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are still some who think it's okay to leave home and go for a ride across town like its a public holiday. Cops across the country have been breaking down on such people in a bid to reduce the number of people on the streets.

Several Bollywood celebrities, too, have been appealing to their fans to stay indoors and act responsibly. While many have the sense to do so, a few others don't, and continue endangering the lives of others around them.

