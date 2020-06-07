Coronavirus outbreak: All critical, emergency patients will be provided beds in Mumbai, says Mayor

Slamming the opposition over the allegation that Mumbai's healthcare system has collapsed, city mayor Kishori Pednekar said all those patients who are critical and require emergency treatment will be provided beds.

Only those who are in critical and emergency conditions should get beds in hospitals. As soon as people test positive, they think they need a bed but that is not how it works. There is a lot of pressure on hospitals: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/q64tbHMkcI — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2020

"Yes, we have some problems with the availability of beds but the situation is not what the opposition is claiming. We have taken over the private hospital also to meet the requirement of beds, the situation is such that everyone thinks they need a bed as soon as they test positive, but it does not work this way. Those who are critical and have an emergency should get the bed," Pednekar told reporters here.

"We also need to understand that our hospital's were already under pressure and after coronavirus, this has increased. We also have to take care of other patients with other diseases," she said. Pednekar further said that the administration has made various isolation, CC1 and CC2 facilities for COVID-19 patients and are in the process of adding more to the list.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's COVID-19 case count reached 47,128 on Saturday after 1,274 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, said Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation. With 57 new deaths, total fatalities in the city stand at 1,575.

