Coronavirus outbreak: All patients in COVID hospital are stable, says Goa CM

All persons admitted to Covid-19 hospital are currently stable, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday, even as the state recorded the second Covid-19 death late on Monday. "Barring the two persons who have died, otherwise all the rest in Covid hospital are stable," Sawant told reporters outside the Chief Minister's official residence in Panaji.

Sawant also said, that a former Health Minister, who is currently admitted to a state government-run Covid Care facility was well and rumours doing the rounds about his death are unfounded. "People should not spread rumours. He is stable and he is well," Sawant said.

Symptomatic Covid-19 patients are currently being treated at the state's only designated Covid-19 hospital in South Goa, while asymptomatic patients are being looked after at the various Covid Care centres set up by the state government.

The death of a second Covid-19 patient, a 58-year-old man with a cardiac condition, however has triggered criticism from the Opposition.

"With 2 #COVID19 deaths in less than 24 hours, the @GoaGovt has to have a diversionary tactic to hide the #GoaFightsCOVID19 failures! And time and again we in #Goa have seen that for @BJP4Goa, its political health certainly matters more than public health!," Opposition MLA and Goa Forward party president Vijai Sardesai tweeted.

Goa currently has nearly 700 active Covid-19 cases.

