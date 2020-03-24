Coronavirus Outbreak: Amid curfew in city, Borivli residents offer food to cops on duty

Amid the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, locals in Borivli’s Kora Kendra area has touched the hearts of police officers who were deputed at the nearby junctions on Sunday to ensure no one ventures out of their homes unnecessarily.

Late Sunday evening, a few residents of Kora Kendra in Borivli West came out of their homes, while ensuring their and others’ safety, with bags full of food and water for the police officers who are working overtime to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Residents of Palm Spring Apartments, near Kora Kendra, set an example for others in the area by offering not just dinner to the on-duty police officers on Sunday night, but also breakfast and tea on Monday. Professor Avkash Jadhav, a resident of Palm Springs Apartments, said, "On Sunday evening, after a full day of Janata Curfew, I went out to buy some medicines and while returning one of the police officers at a junction asked me to go home. I assured him I was headed home and offered him a packet of fruit juice, and that is when I learnt that they have been working for over 12 hours. I thanked them and left for home, but with a heavy heart."

Jadhav said soon after returning home, he spoke to other residents of the society and everyone immediately agreed to provide food and water for the police officers on duty. "By 9 pm, we had collected more than enough food," he added. A few residents then went out to three nearby junctions — Kora Kendra, Poinsur in Kandivli West, Chikuwadi on Borivli Link Road — and gave the police officers bags of food and water. The warm gesture overwhelmed the men and women in uniform, and this further motivated the residents, who returned on Monday morning with tea and snacks.



The cops were overwhelmed by the generosity of the locals

"Sunday was a very hectic day. While many citizens seriously followed the instructions of the curfew, several were seen roaming around. In fact, some started arguing with us without understanding that we are standing here, putting ourselves at risk, only to ensure that the infection does not spread anymore. But this act of kindness by locals has really motivated us," said one of the police officers on duty, requesting anonymity.

