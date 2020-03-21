Coronavirus outbreak: Amul's new doodle encourages people to take part in Janta Curfew

Amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus, on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation urged people to observe janta curfew of Sunday, March 22. PM Modi Modi announced a voluntary curfew called 'Janta Curfew', where he requested the citizens of the country to stay indoors from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday.

"If possible, please call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the 'Janta curfew' as well as the measures to prevent coronavirus," he said. He also asked citizens to show appreciation for people working on the front-line in order to fight the virus by standing in their balconies and clapping and ringing their bells for five minutes on Sunday, at 5 pm.

While people across different walks of supported PM Modi's janta curfew initiative, even diary brand Amul has come forward with a doodle to show support for the noble cause. Taking to social media, Amul shared the new doodle with the caption: #Amul Topical: National appreciation of all those working round the clock to keep India safe!

In the doodle on janta curfew, the Amul mascot can be seen standing in the balcony and banging plates. The unique doodle also featured three basic yet essential steps to fight the global pandemic. The three essentials were sneezing while covering the mouth, washing hands and avoiding physical contact.

In the past too, Amul has come up with unique doodles to help fight the spread of coronavirus. From a doodle on work from home to social distancing, Amul has done it all. The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

