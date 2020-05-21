Coronavirus Outbreak: Anand Mahindra shares video of man hugging grandmother through 'cuddle curtains'

The Coronavirus outbreak has impacted people across the globe. With social distancing becoming the new normal, the pandemic has changed the way people greet each other and show affection towards their loved ones. Days after a viral video of a 10-year-old girl hugging her grandparents through a cuddle curtain that she made for them melted hearts online, business magnate Anand Mahindra shared a video of a man hugging his grandma through a similar curtain.

The chairman of the Mahindra and Mahindra Group shared the video on Twitter, calling the curtain a ‘life-changing’ device for the ‘elderly who have been missing the embrace of their families’. The video was originally shared on Facebook by Miriam Cauvin in which her husband Anthony makes the curtain for his grandmother using shower curtains with disposable gloves. In the clip, the grandmother is seen coming of the house wearing plastic gloves and walking towards the curtain with Anthony. They are then seen standing on either sides of the curtain and Anthony helps his grandmother put her hands inside the plastic outlet after which they hug each other for a long time.

Mahindra shared the video with a caption that reads, “It didn’t take a Nobel prize winner to create this device. But to the elderly, who have been missing the embrace of their families, this invention will rank as a life-changing one... As important as the vaccine we’re all waiting for...”

It didn’t take a Nobel prize winner to create this device. But to the elderly, who have been missing the embrace of their families, this invention will rank as a life-changing one... As important as the vaccine we’re all waiting for... pic.twitter.com/V6V0TxnGY9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 19, 2020

The video shared on Twitter garnered more than 353,000 views with 38,700 likes and was retweeted more than7,600 times. Users commenting on the video praised the innovative curtain and posted about how a hug from a loved one can be a stressbuster.

The hugging curtain!! — ð®ð³ðð¼ð±ðð²ð·ð² ð¡ðªð³ð®ð (@Ashwini_Raje) May 19, 2020

Human touch or hug is stress buster.

A pat on a back make you energetic. — #Padmakar Tillu. à®ªà®¤à¯à®®à®¾à®à®°à¯ à®à®¿à®²à¯à®²à¯ (@PadmakarTillu) May 19, 2020

This is so wonderful.. — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) May 19, 2020

As doctor parents of a five year old kid, me and my wife wl definitely want this. Meeting our son only on video call for past 2 months(he is with grandparents) is currently only option. We really miss hugging and holding him. — harsh chandane (@drhrsh) May 19, 2020

â¤ï¸ Heart warming one.. and as always, it's not so much the video that @anandmahindra tweets, but the message he conveys with the tweet that makes the videos so endearing..ð — Vrinda Pisharody (@vrindapisharody) May 20, 2020

